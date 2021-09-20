IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - BONS Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

The break due to the Covid-19 outbreak has given KKR plenty of time to ponder upon the strategies and tactics which will help them win the games and bounce back in the tournament. For Knight Riders, they need Andre Russell to play his A-game tonight. Russell is the batsman in their lineup who can score some very quick runs and help the team build a huge total. Also, the top order of KKR needs to show some consistency and pile up runs consistently in the powerplay without losing wickets. De Villiers has three consecutive half-centuries against KKR and so it will be important to dismiss him as soon as possible. De Villiers struggled against spin in the first leg and so Sunil Narine or Varun Chakravarthy might be able to take his prized scalp if they bowl in the right areas.