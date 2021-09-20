IPL 2021 | KKR will not looking behind, we now control our fortunes, states Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has said that the team will not look behind in the second leg of the IPL since they have nothing to lose and can control their fortunes. KKR had a horrendous tournament in the first half as they managed to win two matches out of seven games so far.

The two-time champions are currently reeling at the seventh position only ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad who have won only one match out of seven games. They are looking for a turnaround in the second leg of the IPL 2021. They need to win at least six games out of the remaining seven to qualify for the playoffs.

"We need to just look at it in one way -- we absolutely control everything from here, there is no looking behind.

We need to find a way of getting results and everyone in the team, fans know that that can make for very exciting watching because it makes us a very dangerous side with nothing to lose," Morgan said during a virtual press conference.

Kolkata will resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, September 20 in Abu Dhabi. Morgan hopes that the forced break could help the team as they were struggling to put their feet down in the first half of the tournament.

"I'm delighted that we are back. Given the position we found ourselves in at the beginning of the tournament and the result not going our way, a little bit of a break would have hopefully helped us.

"We have certainly re-grouped here in Abu Dhabi, the guys are looking very hungry and fit, determined to make things right," the 35-year-old hopes.

KKR have roped in Tim Southee to replace Pat Cummins as he opted out as his wife is expecting the birth of their child in either September or October.

"Tim Southee is a fine international cricketer who has been there for a very very long time, with a huge amount of experience and he has also played in the IPL. He has fitted in nicely and will hopefully contribute to the squad going forward," feels Morgan.

The Kolkata-based franchisee narrowly missed out on the playoff spot in the last year IPL due to inferior net run-rate.

"We fell short of qualifying for the playoffs last time, I felt that we were playing some really good cricket and peaking at the right time, small margins hurt us, not going ahead on net run rate but we feel pretty much at home here in Abu Dhabi," he said.

"The conditions here suit us and we are also going to have fans around as well."

Talking about the youngsters in the team including Shubhman Gill, Morgan said, "They have played a lot and are developing really well. They always look in great form and look good on the eye, hopefully they can get back into the rhythm of things. "