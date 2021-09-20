IPL 2021 |Just a bad bruise for Ambati Rayudu at this stage, reveals Stephen Fleming

Sharing the injury update on Ambati Rayudu’s elbow injury, Stephen Fleming has stated that the batsman’s x-ray came back clear and that it was just a bad bruise. MS Dhoni confirmed the same while adding that Rayudu had four days to recover for the Chennai Super Kings’ next game in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings started their campaign in the second leg of PL 2021 on a winning note thanks to some good performances especially from man of the match Ruturaj Gaikwad. Chennai struggled in the early stage of the match when they lost a couple of wickets for a score of 2 runs when Rayudu came in. However, they were dealt with some bad news as well with middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu taking a blow to his elbow and had to retire on a duck for the day.

A vicious short delivery from Adam Milne hit Rayudu on his elbow and the CSK star needed to receive some treatment from the team physio. Sharing Rayudu’s injury update, Stephen Fleming stated that his x-rays are clear and it was just a bad bruise.

“Rayudu’s x-ray was clear. It’s just a bad bruise at this stage. We thought it could have been broken, but it is not,” Fleming revealed in the post-match press conference, reported Cricbuzz.

Dhoni also added to that saying Rayudu was smiling when he was hit and also mentioned that there are four days for him to recover for the next game.

“Rayudu was smiling, so he hasn’t broken his arm. He has four days now and that should help him,” Dhoni said after the game.

With a heroic innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad of 88 runs from 58 balls and some crucial early blows to the opposition by Deepak Chahar, CSK won the game by 20 runs. With this win, the yellow army has regained the top spot in the points table with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings will play their next match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.