IPL 2021 | It was about taking the responsibility and finding a way to reach 120-130, reveals Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first before CSK's batting lineup started to collapse against MI bowlers. It was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s and Ravindra Jadeja’s 81-run partnership that set the base for a decent finish at the end. Dwayne Bravo scored a quick 23 off eight balls to add fire to the CSK batting in the death overs. Gaikwad shifted to the aggressive mode in the death overs and played well against the spinners and later hit a six off the last ball of the 20th over from Jasprit Bumrah to help CSK post 156/6.