IPL 2021 | It was about taking the responsibility and finding a way to reach 120-130, reveals Ruturaj Gaikwad

After losing three wickets in the initial three overs, CSK looked in trouble, but opener Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion and played a brilliant unbeaten 58-ball 88 run knock to help CSK post 156/6 in 20 overs. The stylish youngster also smashed a six off Jasprit Bumrah to end CSK's innings.
After the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar had a conversation regarding the match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Speaking to Deepak Chahar, Gaikwad stated, "It was about taking the responsibility and finding a way to reach 120-130. I spent some time in the middle and I reassessed the target."
