IPL 2021 | I’m sure Virat Kohli will lead RCB to their maiden IPL title, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is confident that Virat Kohli will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL triumph in his last season as the team’s captain. Kohli, on Sunday, September 20, announced that he’ll step down as RCB captain after the conclusion of the ongoing edition in the UAE.

The team won 62 games and lost 66 under Kohli, making it to the play-offs thrice - in 2015, 2016 and 2020 - and finished runners-up in 2016, having gone down to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring final.

Come 2021, RCB have made a fine start to their campaign, with five wins from their first seven games. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the team’s strike bowler, is confident that Kohli will lead RCB to an elusive IPL title in his final season as captain.

“I am so happy that the IPL has resumed,” Chahal told timesofindia.com. “RCB really had a brilliant start to the season. We have a big chance of winning our maiden title. I am sure Virat bhaiya will take RCB to their maiden title this time.”

Chahal further added that Kohli maintains the same intensity as a batsman and as captain irrespective of the team he leads, as he thanked the 32-year-old for his valuable guidance.

“Virat bhaiya is the same when he captains RCB and India,” said Chahal. “His hunger for wins and appetite for runs remains the same for both RCB and India. I am lucky that I get his guidance when I play in both colours (RCB and India).”

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign with their eight match, against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, September 20, in Abu Dhabi.