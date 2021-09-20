IPL 2021 | Always a good feeling to win against Mumbai Indians, quips Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has stated that it always feels good when you win a match against the Mumbai Indians, who won the IPL title five times. The Chennai Super Kings allrounder scored a crucial 23 runs off eight balls and later he clinched three wickets in the opener of UAE leg IPL 2021 in Dubai.

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first and the team posted 156/6, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored an unbeaten 88, and Dwayne Bravo’s cameo as he scored 23 runs off just eight balls after they were tottering at 24/4 at the end of the powerplay. Bravo also took three wickets at the expense of just 25 runs in his four overs.

"It's a good feeling, obviously against MI it's the toughest team in IPL and it's like a final playing against them, always a good feeling to win," Bravo stated.

"Just try to give the best of my ability whenever I go out to bat. Gaikwad has been our star player (at the) end of last season and this season (first phase). He is a quality player, played proper cricket shots and played till the end. He has an appetite for runs and it was good to get over the line (in) this game."

In reply to Chennai’s 156/6, Mumbai only managed to score a meager total of 136/8 with only Saurabh Tiwary scoring 50 not out, whereas other batsmen couldn’t cross the 20-run mark. Deepak Chahar was the most economical bowler as he took two wickets for just 19 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 4.75. Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazelwood took one wicket each with the Australian seamer scalping the big wicket of Mumbai stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard.

Bravo further added that he was saving himself by not bowling in the last stages of the Caribbean Premier League 2021 for his team St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

"Just tried to protect myself in the last stages of CPL and when I came over here, just had one bowling session which was yesterday. Happy to get four overs through today. Now I bat lower down the order with the batting line-up like CSK. For me, it's just about trying to get the momentum and try to capitalize, adjust and adapt," Bravo told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match ended.

Chennai Super Kings, with the victory against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, moved to the top of the table with 12 points. The MS Dhoni-led side will battle against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, September 24 in Sharjah.