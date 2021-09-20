India to host New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa in 2021-22 home season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday, September 20, that New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa will tour India for their upcoming home season, spread across November 2021 and June 2022. The fixtures include four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is.

The BCCI revealed team India’s international home season after its 9th Apex Council meeting on Monday, September 20.

New Zealand will tour India immediately after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman on November 14, to play three T20Is and two Tests, beginning November 17.

Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata will host the T20I series, while the two Tests will be played at Kanpur and Mumbai respectively.

India will then tour South Africa in December-January, and return to host the West Indies and Sri Lanka during the February-March season. The West Indies will play India in a three-match ODI series from February 6, the first of which will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium - the first ODI at the venue which hosted two Tests and five T20Is between India and England in early 2021. Cuttack, Vizag and Trivandrum will host the three T20Is on Feb 15, 18 and 20 respectively.

India will then host Sri Lanka for two Tests and three ODIs between February 25 and March 22.

The season will conclude with South Africa touring India for five T20Is between June 9 and 19, presumably after the completion of IPL 2022.

The meeting also saw other important decisions being taken – the first on the hike in the match-fee for the players and the compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s for the 2020-21 season, which was affected due to the covid-19 pandemic, and teh second regarding the Under-16 tournaments for coming season, on which, the final call will be taken after the Under-19 competitions.

India’s complete international home schedule for 2021-22 season

New Zealand tour of India

1st T20I- November 17, Jaipur

2nd T20I- November 19, Ranchi

3rd T20I- November 21, Kolkata

1st Test- November 25-29, Kanpur

2nd Test- December 03-07, Mumbai

West Indies tour of India

1st ODI- February 06, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI- February 09, Jaipur

3rd ODI- February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I- February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I- February 18, Visakhapatnam

3rd T20I- February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka tour of India

1st Test- February 25-01 March, Bengaluru

2nd Test- March 05-09, Mohali

1st T20I- March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I- March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I- March 18, Lucknow

South Africa tour of India

1st T20I- June 09, Chennai

2nd T20I- June 12, Bangalore

3rd T20I- June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I- June 15, Rajkot

5th T20I- June 19, Delhi