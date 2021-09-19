 user tracker image
    CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as Chennai beat Mumbai to go top of points table

    Suryakumar Yadav shined against Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL 2021 UAE leg

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:01 AM

    CSK recovered from early blows and posted 156/6 in 20 overs before defending the target and winning the match by 20 runs vs Mumbai Indians in match 30 of IPL 2021 on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 88 unbeaten runs off 58 balls, whereas, Dwayne Bravo scored 8-ball 23 and took 3 wickets.

    Support from Chahar!💪🔥

    Ruturaj Gakwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar shined as CSK won their 6th match of the season to dethrone Delhi Capitals from the top of th points table on the basis of a better Net Run Rate (NRR). 

    One man army! #Ruturaj

    CSK at it's best!💪

    So accirate!

    Sheer dominance by csk!

    That CSK for you!

    Bleed yellow!🥳🔥

    Hahaha!

    Lol!

    In a style!

