Celebrate the return of IPL by making big bucks from these three KKR-RCB clash bets

At this point, the South African’s name is more than enough to excite cricket fans. Apart from glamour and unbelievable style, AB de Villiers brings with his batting incredible consistency at the biggest of stages. The 37-year-old has already racked 207 runs from six innings this IPL season at a whopping average of 51.75. His best display came against Kolkata Knight Riders themselves, when he stroked a flamboyant unbeaten 76 off just 34 deliveries in a man-of-the-match performance. The Bengal outfit are one of his favourite opponents, having tallied more than 500 runs against them in his IPL career. In his last two matches at Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020, de Villiers had put up scores of 56 and 35 to close off the season. These displays came shortly after the veteran had smashed KKR’s bowling unit for 73 not-out off a stunning 33 balls, lacing his innings with five boundaries and six hits to the fence. All in all, betting on AB de Villiers is hardly ever a bad decision and in this instance, is likely to prove to be the best choice you have made in quite some time. After all, he is inevitably going to breach the mark of 25.5 runs on Monday evening.

It does not matter whether you watch the IPL or not; as long as you follow cricket, you are bound to know what a season Glenn Maxwell is having. The Australian has finally banished his IPL demons to answer his critics and how. At the midway point of the league, he is RCB’s top run-getter with 223 at a fabulous average of 37.16. In five of those innings Maxwell registered scores over the required mark of 21.5, only failing in his latest attempt with an unfortunate duck. Nevertheless, the 32-year-old was at his vintage best against the Knight Riders earlier in the season, powering his way to a season-defining 78 off just 49 balls. This took his tally against the Men in Purple to 417 runs off just 16 innings, at a phenomenal strike rate of 150-plus. His international T20I career average of 31.78 speaks for itself, but there was never any doubt of his capabilities anyway. It was always about him finding his touch, and boy is he on song right now. Expect the Aussie to continue his high-scoring form, easily crossing the mark of 21.5 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders batting has more often than not been painful to watch this season, but one man that has managed to keep some hopes alive is Rahul Tripathi. He might not be the most elegant batsman on the field always, but has a knack of eking out runs in all sorts of situations. Tripathi has 187 runs in the ongoing tournament at an impressive average of 26.71. Consistency has been a hallmark of his, scoring a good chunk of runs even if he fails to translate it into big scores. Across his last three IPL games, the 30-year-old has 96 runs at an average of 32. The opener has a good record in the United Arab Emirates as well, where he has tallied 230 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23. His favourite outfit to face in the IPL has been the Bangaloreans by far, having smashed them for 238 runs at a stunning average of 47.60, including a steady 25 earlier this season.