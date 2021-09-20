BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic players, seniors to get Rs 60,000 per match day

Senior Ranji Trophy players with an exprience of more than 40 matches will now get INR 60,000 per match day while Under-23 players will earn INR 25,000 and Under 19 cricketers INR 20,000. Until now, senior men domestic cricketers used to earn Rs 35,000 per match-day for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI paid Rs 17,500 per game. A senior player not in the playing eleven will get 30,000 per match day.