BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic players, seniors to get Rs 60,000 per match day

Following BCCI's Apex Council meeting on Monday, secretaty Jay Shah announced hike in match fee for domestic and women cricketers. Senior players with experience of over 40 matches will get Rs 60,000 per match day, almost 50 per cent more than what they used to get in the previous structure.
Senior Ranji Trophy players with an exprience of more than 40 matches will now get INR 60,000 per match day while Under-23 players will earn INR 25,000 and Under 19 cricketers INR 20,000. Until now, senior men domestic cricketers used to earn Rs 35,000 per match-day for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI paid Rs 17,500 per game. A senior player not in the playing eleven will get 30,000 per match day.
One of the major points of BCCI's Apex Council met on Monday was the compensation package that will be handed to domestic cricketers after the Indian domestic calendar was impacted in the 2020-2021 seasons due to Covid-19.
Shah also announced that cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 BCCI Domestic Season will get a 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to the Covid-19 situation.
The additional match fees will also compensate for the reduced number of matches. Till 2019-20, the last Ranji season, each team was assured of at least eight First-Class games. With the revised structure, the number of league games has come down to five.
The BCCI also announced remuneration for women cricketers and the senior players will now be paid Rs 20,000 per match instead of Rs 12,500.
The recommendations to increase the payout were made by a working committee comprising former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin, Yudhvir Singh, Santosh Menon, Jaydev Shah, Avishek Dalmiya, Rohan Jaitley and Devajit Saikia.
