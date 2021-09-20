Ashes 2021 | Happy to get on a plane to Australia for Ashes, asserts Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad has stated he is hopeful of taking part in the Ashes in Australia, which is scheduled to begin on December 8. The 35-year-old further added that the English players are expecting the bio-bubble system in the Ashes to be less restrictive than England’s tour of India earlier this year.

The Ashes is scheduled to start from December 8 all the way into the new year till January 18 in Australia. The hosts are the current holders of the Ashes after they drew 2-2 in England in 2019. However, due to Australia’s strict Covid protocols, several English players have expressed their concern about traveling to the country for being part of the Ashes series. Earlier, Cricket Australia had announced that the families of the players wouldn't be allowed to travel with the team for the Ashes Down Under.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad is of the opinion that he is 100 percent clear that the Ashes series will be played in the month of December. He further stated that he will be very happy and comfortable to be a part of the Ashes series in Australia.

"It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected, but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for," Broad wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

"If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia in November, I would say yes.

"I am working tirelessly to get there. I don't feel there will be a postponement. In my mind, it is 100 percent clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour."

Speaking on England players’ concerns regarding the series, Broad reckoned that if any of his teammates pulled out their name from the tour, he would accept their decision. He further stated that the ECB is having serious discussions with Cricket Australia regarding the bio-bubble system for the Ashes series.

"But if another player called me and told me they couldn't commit, I would totally accept it.

"The ECB have tried to keep us as informed as possible with the information that they are getting from Cricket Australia.

"It's just that minimal detail has been available. I don't think anyone can say hand on heart that we won't be living in a bubble out there and that will be extremely challenging."

Broad stated that he is hopeful that Cricket Australia will come up with favorable conditions regarding the bio-bubble system. He further added that the mental strength of the players is more important while playing cricket.

"There has to be a sensible balance. For example, I naturally wouldn't go to an Ed Sheeran concert at the MCG, but it shouldn't stop me being able to play a round of golf," he said.

"Give us the best possible chance to be mentally strong come January with the environment that is created.

"Let's try to make it as comfortable as possible for us because if you go somewhere like Australia and have to bunker down, you won't enjoy being in one of the greatest places on earth - and aren't going to win at cricket either."

England will play the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE in October and November before heading to Australia for the Ashes.