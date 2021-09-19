 user tracker image
    Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after IPL 2021

    Virat Kohli will step down as the RCB captain after IPL 2021

    | Courtesy - IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:42 PM

    Virat Kohli on Sunday announced he will step down as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain after the IPL 2021. In a video on the official twitter handle of RCB, Kohli said that he will continue to be part of the team as a player and he can never imagine playing for some other franchise.

    After deciding to step down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, Virat Kohli on Sunday announced that he will make way for a new skipper at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well.

    The statement from Kohli comes a day before RCB's first match in IPL 2021 second leg in the UAE versus Kolkata Knight Riders. 

    "This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” the RCB skipper said in a statement," Kohli said. The 32-year-old has again cited his "immense workload" the reason behind the decision. 

    The Bengaluru-based side, after five wins in seven matches, is placed third on the IPL 2021 points table. 

