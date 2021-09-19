VIDEO | Twitter reacts to Jordan Cox’s astonishing effort in the boundary line during Vitality Blast T20 final
Today at 2:40 PM
During the Vitality Blast T20 final between Kent and Somerset, Jordan Cox made a ridiculous effort in the boundary line as he lobbed back the ball into Matt Milnes' hands. Cox also scored 58 runs off 28 balls and became a crucial part of Kent’s 25 run victory in the Vitality Blast T20 final.
Take a bow man
WHAT A NIGHT TO REMEMBER FOR JORDAN COX 🤯🤯#Blast21 #FinalsDay #jordancox #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/EzgmJ1KxeR— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) September 19, 2021
Indeed
What Are Player #JordanCox 🔥— Rahul Basak (@Rahul_Basak5) September 19, 2021
Class fielding
Yesterday night it was #jordancox night in #vitalityt20blast , batting nd that fielding oh my god— Satyaranjan (@satyaran_) September 19, 2021
Greatest piece in recent times
If that isn’t the greatest piece of fielding ever I’m not sure how much better it can get #jordancox #cox #t20 #T20BlastFinalsDay and to think he gets no credit on the scorecard for that— ian brooker (@brooka686) September 18, 2021
WOWWWW
#SuperKent and #jordancox just wow— Richardfor7oaks (@Richardfor7oaks) September 18, 2021
Phrasing haha!
Now that’s a catch @KentCricket #JordanCox @fleetwoodcc @pscricket @npremierleague @BBCLancsSport pic.twitter.com/NcqQQKhVMC— Jonathan Amor (@AmorJon) September 18, 2021
MENTALITY
#JordanCox for #KentSpitfires #Takeabow To have a catch wiped off,and given a six against him. To bounce back with a catch,and then outstanding fielding to deny a six diving over the boundary to get caught by a team mate. #Outstanding #ManOfTheMatch #T20BlastFinalsDay— Bally71 (@Bally717) September 18, 2021
WE SEE YOU JORDAN COX
@KentCricket Jordan Cox Jordan Cox Jordan Cox WOW so good so good so good 🤩 a ma zing #jordancox 👀 #T20BlastFinalsDay— rugbyinsomerset (@rugbeemark) September 18, 2021
ONE FOR THE FUTURE
20 year old #jordancox take a bow #kent #cricket #kentvsomerset #FinalsDay #TwentyTwenty a name for the future England squad 58 runs off 28 balls.— Ronnie (@Ronniemarkets) September 18, 2021
