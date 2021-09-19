 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle’s 'Going to Pakistan Tomorrow' tweet after New Zealand call off white-ball tour

    Chris Gayle's Tweet on Sunday went viral in the social media

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:36 PM

    Chris Gayle on Sunday tweeted that he will be 'going to Pakistan tomorrow' and also enquired about people joining him on the tour. The tweet from Gayle came after New Zealand called off their white-ball series vs Pakistan over security concerns minutes before the start of the 1st ODI in Rawalpindi.

    UNIVERSAL BOSS

    cool

    GREAT GESTURE TBH

    Chris is a wanted man XD

    SO WHOLESOME

    Gayle will see you too

    so sweet 

    oh god lol 

    All hail CHRIS GAYLE 

