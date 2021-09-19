Twitter reacts to Chris Gayle’s 'Going to Pakistan Tomorrow' tweet after New Zealand call off white-ball tour
Today at 3:36 PM
Chris Gayle on Sunday tweeted that he will be 'going to Pakistan tomorrow' and also enquired about people joining him on the tour. The tweet from Gayle came after New Zealand called off their white-ball series vs Pakistan over security concerns minutes before the start of the 1st ODI in Rawalpindi.
UNIVERSAL BOSS
worm well to Pakistan, universal boss @Chris Gayle , he decided to come Pakistan to show the world that Pakistan is safest country for threats.#Chris Gayle #pakvsNEW#LANAT#BLACKCAPS— Abdul Nabi Bhatti (@AbdulNabiBha110) September 19, 2021
GREAT GESTURE TBH
#chris Gayle # Most Welcom Boss https://t.co/VoXFsGczey— Amjad Meo PMLN (@27806215b3a64ae) September 18, 2021
Chris is a wanted man XD
You're welcome man.@henrygayle @iramizraja #PakvsNz #gayle #chris #RamizRaja #PCB @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/A6INj18Y7L— Amin Safi (@AminSaf79074919) September 18, 2021
SO WHOLESOME
welcome to land of hospitality 🇵🇰💐— 𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐟 (@IamYasif) September 18, 2021
Gayle will see you too
see u there legend 😁😁😁😁— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 18, 2021
so sweet
Most Welcome Dear, Pakistan is your own home.— 🇵🇰 ندیم زیدی 🇵🇰 (@_NadeemZaidi) September 18, 2021
...................@MaryamNSharif
Maryam, watch this.
This is the respect of Our Green Passport, Al-Hamd-o-Lillah.
oh god lol
I’m going to New Zealand tomorrow, who is coming with me? 😉🙌🏿— Sai Baba (@Sabkamalikekhe) September 19, 2021
All hail CHRIS GAYLE
Welcome universe boss❤— Sajid Khan (@Sajid_Mohmand42) September 18, 2021
- Chris Gayle
- Ipl 2021
- Pakistan Vs Newzealand
- New Zealand Vs Pakistan
- Pakistan Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
