PAK vs NZ | Threat against New Zealand players was specific and credible, says NZC CEO David White

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White has stated that the Black Caps could not have stayed in Pakistan after receiving a specific and credible threat against the team. Earlier on Friday, the NZC called off the entire white-ball tour against Pakistan citing security threat to its players.

New Zealand’s white-ball series against Pakistan was called off on Friday minutes before its start in Rawalpindi. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in its statement cited security concerns as the reason for the massive decision. The New Zealand team left Pakistan and reached Dubai on a chartered flight on Saturday night. The squad members are undergoing a 24-hour period of self-isolation and will later fly out to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, NZC CEO David White stated that the board had to make a quick decision after being intimated about a specific and "credible" threat against the team.

"What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team," White was quoted as saying by Radio New Zealand.

"We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers.

"Unfortunately, given the advice we'd received, there was no way we could stay in the country."

White also expressed his gratitude towards PCB CEO Wasim Khan and the Pakistan team for their professionalism and care. He further added that the NZC does not regret for the decision they took as the security of the players matters the most.

“We appreciate this has been a terribly difficult time for the PCB and wish to pass on our sincere thanks to chief executive Wasim Khan and his team for their professionalism and care," White said.

"We don't regret the decision to tour there but it all changed on Friday when the (threat) increased significantly," White said in a statement.

NZPA chief executive Heath Mills stated that it was an anxious time for the players and their families and everyone got relaxed when they reached Dubai.

"Obviously for the players and their families it has been an anxious time, there's no doubt about that," NZPA chief executive Heath Mills said.

"So for them to exit Pakistan late last night and arrive safely in Dubai has been great for everyone. We're very pleased for that."