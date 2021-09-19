 user tracker image
    IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma opts out of Mumbai Indians' match vs MS Dhoni's CSK

    Rohit Sharma was rested for MI's match vs CSK on Sunday

    Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing without their captain Rohit Sharma after the stylish right-hander opted out of IPL 2021's second leg opener in Dubai on Sunday, September 19. In the absence of Rohit, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be taking up the responsibility.

    Rohit Sharma has opted out of his team's opning match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg on Sunday. Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard confirmed the news at the coin toss ceremony ahead of the match. Star batsman Suryakumar Yadav was seen giving the pep talk in the team huddle ahead of the hgh-voltage clash. 

    "We weren't too sure about the toss, but good thing is we can't be criticised for something we cannot do. Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in. We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage. No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut," Pollard said after MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. 

