IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma opts out of Mumbai Indians' match vs MS Dhoni's CSK

Today at 7:27 PM
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing without their captain Rohit Sharma after the stylish right-hander opted out of IPL 2021's second leg opener in Dubai on Sunday, September 19. In the absence of Rohit, star all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be taking up the responsibility.
Rohit Sharma has opted out of his team's opning match of the IPL 2021 UAE leg on Sunday. Stand-in captain Kieron Pollard confirmed the news at the coin toss ceremony ahead of the match. Star batsman Suryakumar Yadav was seen giving the pep talk in the team huddle ahead of the hgh-voltage clash.
"We weren't too sure about the toss, but good thing is we can't be criticised for something we cannot do. Rohit is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He's the captain of this ship, I'm just standing in. We were just starting to get our momentum before the break. This is the most important part of the stage. No Hardik along with Rohit. Anmolpreet makes his debut," Pollard said after MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first.
Polly gave a hint on Rohit!
Rohit is okay, he'll be fine sooner rather than later, I'm just the captain for today. - Pollard@ImRo45 | #Cricket | #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/xEbR7lXSje— ROHIT TV (Rohit Sharma FC™ #RohitSharma #IPL2021 (@rohittv_45) September 19, 2021
Hs no difference??
#mi team with or without #RohitSharma #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/sDHVcBVizX pic.twitter.com/MFBnspqsSY— Rahul (@Rahul_one_8) September 19, 2021
No count on it! XD XD
Anee vada pav lannu ella tiinav anna— ll SCANDINAVIAN ll (@Odinson_Rules) September 19, 2021
Hurts more than a break-up!
Idekkadi mosam ra @ImRo45 @hardikpandya7 https://t.co/nfkcTCrI8s pic.twitter.com/g8AeqQZQ1U— Fan of ReachGodFan (@Sinnerv0ic) September 19, 2021
LOL!
Virat py PR mafia tho negative articles rayinchinanta easy kadhu ra Fit ga undatam ante @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/QJR0QcMO00— Klɐns 🧛 (@BatasariTweets) September 19, 2021
RO fans right now:
ee mafia entanna neeku against ga 🥲 @ImRo45— JANARDHAN (@im__Janardhan) September 19, 2021
ela tattukuntunnav anna ee mafia ni pic.twitter.com/m4b7rXwNPc
Hahahaha! Exactly.
Rohit Sharma to #MI fans:- #RohitSharma #CSKvMI#MIvsCSK #MIvCSKpic.twitter.com/JM3VyfdylW— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) September 19, 2021
Heart-break! :|
much frustrating if you wait whole day for your fav to play and at last moment he doesn't 😷🥺#RohitSharma #hardik #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/BGBpACiF9K— ANSHUL (@a45hul) September 19, 2021
ROLF! :D :D
Rohit Sharma fans #IPL2021 :— ʍɑղղ (@90eez) September 19, 2021
Before toss After toss pic.twitter.com/jUelKm0IKS
#RohitSharma fans vs #MI pic.twitter.com/cgcHqLPfpz— iŞ๓คrt rคงi✍🏻 ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@im_ravirebel) September 19, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.