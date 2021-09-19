IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts as CSK recover from 7/3 to post 156/6 vs Mumbai Indians in second leg opener

Yesterday at 9:26 PM
CSK after losing their first three wickets for seven runs in the starting three overs, the MS Dhoni-led side recovered and posted a competitive 157-run target for Mumbai Indians in the opener of UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Sunday. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed unbeaten 88 of just 58 balls.
Hahaha!😂😂
*Dhoni decides to bat first*— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) September 19, 2021
Wickets: pic.twitter.com/qqLh53t88N
Sad reality!
Dhoni fans trolls all other players whole year just to see their idol Thela fail again and again pic.twitter.com/KVMBozGVrA— Pranjal (@pranjal__one8) September 19, 2021
Bad form continues!
*Dhoni decide to bat first *#MIvsCSK #CSKvsMI— ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) September 19, 2021
Wickets: pic.twitter.com/fXZzJugvdM
LOL!! :D :D
Who got excited after saw dhoni nets hitting 😂😂😂— OyeChomu (@Madarbhagat10) September 19, 2021
.#MIvsCSK #IPL2021 #IPL #csk #mi pic.twitter.com/LRHJ0zKsS4
This si cricket and anything can happen at any moment!🔥
Now back to #IPL2021 mode!! come on CSK!!— Ilan (@IlanPaul) September 19, 2021
That's how you show up things with posibilities!
What a outstanding come back csk 🔥. A lot of maturity in gaikwad's innings #CSKvsMI— Mr.Thinker 🤓 (@mrblackman0) September 19, 2021
One man army! :P
Gaikwad Brought CSK Back In The Game After Disastrous Start— J!T!N (@proud_kuffr) September 19, 2021
That's CSK for you!
Good come back from #CSK 156- 20, #Gaikwad 88* from 58 balls #CSKvsMI #IPL2021 #IPL2O21— 🇮🇳 Pavan R Gachinmani (@rg_pavan) September 19, 2021
Seems like: ZERO to HERO concept!
156 it is💥 what a come back by #csk mind blowing 😍— Shivani (@Shivani59084071) September 19, 2021
Pretty decent one on board!
157 Target 😎— CSK 💛 🧚♀ (@CraziestSoul_) September 19, 2021
Whateyy come back by Team #Csk
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.