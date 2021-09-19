IPL 2021 | Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill can shock the world, says David Hussey

Ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey has stated that Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill can shock the world with their batting. He further added that the duo have a taste of international cricket now, and that will help them succeed in the UAE leg.

The remainder of IPL 2021 is all set to begin on Sunday, September 19, and Kolkata Knight Riders will have to work really hard to qualify into the playoffs. The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently occupying the seventh spot in the points table with only two wins in seven matches. One of the biggest drawbacks of KKR in the Indian leg was the failure of the opening duo - Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill.

Gill could manage only 132 runs from seven games, whereas, his partner Nitish Rana scored 201 runs before the season was called off due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and also in the IPL bio-bubble. However, Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey has asserted that Rana and Gill can be the next generation Indian superstars if they perform well in the IPL. He further stated that if the duo put out their best, they have the ability to shock the world.

“They both are quality players, they are determined to do very well for the team and for themselves and they have a taste of international cricket now," Hussey told ESPNcricinfo.

"I think they are about to shock the world that they are the next generation of Indian players, not just for one or two series but for perhaps a decade, so if they get going look out for them in the IPL."

Speaking on KKR’s Indian leg performance, David Hussey stated that the Kolkata-based franchise is hopeful of making it to the playoffs by playing quality cricket.

"All we have to do is win this ... We have done it before and so we can do it again... I feel we have the squad to do it also. You qualify for the finals and whole competition starts again," he said.

Speaking of head coach Brendon McCullum, Hussey stated that he is determined this time to show the strength of the squad.

"Brendon has been phenomenal, been very consistent, whether we are winning or losing. He has been a consistent person, this time there is a bit of determination in Brendon, he really wants to show that this squad can go a long way in the tournament."

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20.