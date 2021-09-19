IPL 2021: I think about Kieron Pollard whenever I think about CSK, says MI star Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that Kieron Pollard's name comes to his mind when someone says 'Chennai Super Kings' in front of him. Notably, the West Indies power-hitter had slammed 87 unbeaten runs as CSK failed to defend a 219-run target in their final match of the India leg.

Pollard was in sublime form with the bat in the first half of IPL 2021, scoring 168 runs for MI at an average of 56 which included a scintillating unbeaten half-century against CSK. Pollard led Mumbai to a 4-wicket victory in their clash against CSK in Delhi, scoring 87 not out in their successful run chase of 219 which came on the final delivery of the match.

Pollard’s 16th IPL half-century came off just 17 balls, the fastest by a Mumbai Indians batsman, as the team recorded the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history.

For the same reason, Suryakumar Yadav spilled out Pollard's name after being asked about the "the first word which comes to his mind on hearing CSK". The right-hand batsman called Pollard over and said, “Whenever I think of CSK, I think of Kieron Pollard.”

The duo will be key for 5-time champions once again when they take on 3-time champions CSK in the 30th match of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Notably, MI have 19 out of their 31 games against the CSK in the IPL.