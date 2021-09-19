IPL 2021 | CSK need to keep lifting their standards vs MI, suggests Stephen Fleming

Ahead of his team's high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021's UAE leg opener, CSK coach Stephen Fleming has said that the 3-time champions will look to 'start well again'. Fleming added that CSK will have to keep raising their standards as MI have performed well against CSK.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will reignite their rivalry when they clash against each other in the first match of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 on Sunday, September 19.

After five wins in seven matches, CSK are currently placed second on the points table and the team's head coach is looking to carry forward the good momentum in the UAE as well. However, the former Kiwi captain is aware of the threats from the defending champions Mumbai Indians, who gunned down a 219-run target to beat the MS Dhoni-led team during the India leg of IPL. Kieron Pollard had smashed 34-ball 87 not out to help his team win the match by four wickets on the final delivery of the match.

"We finished the first half of phase 1 with a loss where Pollard played one of the great IPL innings. Mumbai do play well against us, so we got to keep lifting our standards. From a coaching point of view, you want that game underway so that you know what to work on and just exactly where the team's at. So, we're looking forward to it as always and it's a good encounter," Stephen Fleming told CSK TV.

"We just want to start well again but also remembering the work that it took to get a bit of form and to get those wins. It's all about the mindset, people coming together and almost treating it like a fresh start for another tournament," CSK coach said.

Further, Stephen Fleming talked about the abundance of experience in the CSK setup and expressed happiness on the team's preparation ahead of the crucial leg which will start after a Covid-enforced break. He also spread some light on CSK's bounce back after a disastrous show in IPL 2020 edition where they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

"There are guys coming in from the CPL (Caribbean Premier League) and international cricket and that's the beauty of the IPL, they come with great experience and tie them all together. I'm really happy with the work that is being done here. I'm looking forward to it," he added.

"The style of play, the way the new players adjusted into the side and then getting a game plan that suits the players and the balance that we had. So, that was by design... which is always nice when it comes off. The way we batted and the aggressive nature in which we batted and took the opposition on and that was something that was lacking in the first half in Dubai last time. The confidence through that was good and the all-round balance was good to see," Fleming further said.