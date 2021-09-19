 user tracker image
    CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad goes wild, ends Chennai innings with six off Jasprit Bumrah

    Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 58-ball 88 not out vs Mumbai Indians on Sunday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:38 PM

    After losing three wickets in the starting three over CSK looked in trouble but opener Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion played a scintillating unbeaten 58-ball 88 run knock to help the his team post 156/6 in 20 overs. The stylish youngster smashed a six off Jasprit Bumrah to end CSK's innings.

    When chips were down for CSK, their young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion and timed his innings perfectly to score 88 unbeaten runs off just 58 balls against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 UAE leg opener on Sunday.

    CSK lost the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina early but Gaikwad forged an 81-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to bring his team's innings on track. He used his feet handsomely and played well against the spinners and later hit a six off the last ball of the 20th from Jasprit Bumrah to help CSK post 156/6. Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 is the highest by a Mumbai batsman against Chennai.

    "I'm very tired right now, but proud that I carried the innings for my team. My job was just to bat long at that stage (when they lost early wickets). You always have to start fresh, it's good to get off to a great start. It's a two-paced wicket and there's a bit of turn for the spinners as well," he said in the mid-innings break.

