CSK vs MI | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad goes wild, ends Chennai innings with six off Jasprit Bumrah

Yesterday at 9:38 PM
After losing three wickets in the starting three over CSK looked in trouble but opener Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion played a scintillating unbeaten 58-ball 88 run knock to help the his team post 156/6 in 20 overs. The stylish youngster smashed a six off Jasprit Bumrah to end CSK's innings.
When chips were down for CSK, their young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad rose to the occasion and timed his innings perfectly to score 88 unbeaten runs off just 58 balls against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 UAE leg opener on Sunday.
CSK lost the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina early but Gaikwad forged an 81-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja to bring his team's innings on track. He used his feet handsomely and played well against the spinners and later hit a six off the last ball of the 20th from Jasprit Bumrah to help CSK post 156/6. Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 is the highest by a Mumbai batsman against Chennai.
"I'm very tired right now, but proud that I carried the innings for my team. My job was just to bat long at that stage (when they lost early wickets). You always have to start fresh, it's good to get off to a great start. It's a two-paced wicket and there's a bit of turn for the spinners as well," he said in the mid-innings break.
Wow!! Whatta beauty!🔥
September 19, 2021
Best finish ever!
RUTU Thala like finish.! 6️⃣🔥#WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvMI 💛🦁— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 19, 2021
That's so class from Ruturaj!
The Shot of Highest Quality. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a Sweep Shot for a SIX against Jasprit Bumrah in last ball of the Innings. What a Shot. #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/SnOBcLQuzr— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 19, 2021
Whatta knock from this lad!
Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 88 in 58 balls takes CSK to 156. What an innings this by Ruturaj, magnificent batting by him. Under pressure against world class bowling unit he put on a masterclass. #CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/bBJD5qcaHx— ɅMɅN DUВEY (@imAmanDubey) September 19, 2021
One of the finest performer of the game!
RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! Witnessed one of the finest CSK knock tonight. Truly mood lifting man.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 19, 2021
Yes!! Has to be.
ruturaj gaikwad ,remember the name. pic.twitter.com/t5Nn5bZOKH— ex. capt (@thephukdi) September 19, 2021
Take a bow, Ruturaj Gaikwad🥳🥳
Great Knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad 💥#RuturajGaikwad #Ruturaj #MSDhoni #MSD #CSKvsMI #CSK #CSKians #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/qPKljc5WKg— IndiaGlitz - Tamil (@igtamil) September 19, 2021
One final delivery made everyone's day for CSK fans!
What a finish✌️🥳🥳🥳— Mohammed Aziz (@iaziz07) September 19, 2021
💛💛 Ruturaj Gaikwad you beauty😍 Bravo and Vintage CSK #IPL2021 #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/0rg5w5uTQQ
✌️🥳🥳🥳
CSK loosing wkts continuously.— Anant (@_Aawarahun) September 19, 2021
Le Ruturaj Gaikwad : pic.twitter.com/AlJuY9QXhe
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.