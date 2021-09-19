CSK vs MI | Jasprit Bumrah becomes 5th pacer to play 100 IPL matches

The second leg of IPL has resumed in Dubai on Sunday and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah already found himself in the record books. The 27-year-old became the fifth fast bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (126), Lasith Malinga (122), Umesh Yadav (121), and Praveen Kumar (119) to play 100 matches in the IPL. He is also the third current player in the MI squad to play a hundred games in the tournament and the 44th overall, since the inception of the league to reach the milestone.