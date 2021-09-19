CSK vs MI | Jasprit Bumrah becomes 5th pacer to play 100 IPL matches

Yesterday at 10:03 PM
Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday walked out to play his 100th IPL match and joined an elite list of pacers to have achieved the feat. As a token of appreciation, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan presented Bumrah a jersey with the number 100 at its back ahead of the match in Dubai.
The second leg of IPL has resumed in Dubai on Sunday and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah already found himself in the record books. The 27-year-old became the fifth fast bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (126), Lasith Malinga (122), Umesh Yadav (121), and Praveen Kumar (119) to play 100 matches in the IPL. He is also the third current player in the MI squad to play a hundred games in the tournament and the 44th overall, since the inception of the league to reach the milestone.
Many congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 who is all set to play his 100th IPL game. This is also his 100th game in the blue and gold.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2021
Go well, Bumrah! #VIVOIPL #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/ZdpVrJoMVo
Mumbai Indians felicitated their pace spearhead in IPL by gifting him a jersey with the number 100 at its back. MI posted a photograph of Bumrah holding the jersey given by the their Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan.
Zaheer Khan gives 100 Number jersey to Jasprit Bumrah on his 100th match in his IPL career. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/m8GnIrGb0P— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 19, 2021
Jasprit Bumrah had decent outing against the Chennai Super Kings as he got the wickets of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo. Overall, the Gujarat-born has has clinched 117 wickets at an average of 24.03 so far in his IPL career.
Mumbai Indians were off to an superb start after being asked to bowl first. The bowlers found regular wickets and reduced Chennai to 24/4 in 6 overs. However, handy innings from Ruturaj Gaikwad (88*), Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dwayne Bravo (23) helped the MS Dhoni-led side post 156/6 in 20 overs.
