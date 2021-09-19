Blame our government and not the players, tells Mitchell McClenaghan to Mohammad Hafeez in deleted tweet
Mitchell McClenaghan in a deleted tweet has stated that the New Zealand players should not be blamed for the decision taken by the country’s government. Earlier, New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Pakistan was cancelled due to security concerns just before the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday.
The New Zealand Cricket board called off the white-ball series against Pakistan minutes before the start of first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in its statement cited security concerns as the reason for the massive decision.
PCB, current and former players of Pakistan have expressed their disappointment ever since the incident and blamed NZC for bringing "disrespute" to Pakistan cricket.
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday posted a picture of New Zealand players and sarcastically wrote alongside that it was quite surprising that the visitors trusted the same security force to reach "safe and sound" to the airport. Replying to Hafeez’s tweet, New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan stated that the New Zealand players and the board should not be blamed for the decision because they just followed the intructions from their government and security agency
Thanks to the secutity of pakistan forces to make arrangements to @BLACKCAPS to reach at airport Safe & Sound. Wonder same route & same security but no threat today??? pic.twitter.com/mwxq6AFjyT— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 18, 2021
"Come now bro. This has a bad taste to it Don't blame the players or the organisation blame our government. They have only acted on the advice they have received. I'm absolutely certain these young men all wanting to prove themselves wanted to play. they had no choice," McClenaghan wrote on his twitter handle.
The 35-year-old, however, deleted his tweet after the post went viral.
The New Zealand team left Pakistan and reached Dubai on a chartered flight on Saturday night. The squad members are undergoing a 24-hour period of self-isolation and will later fly out to New Zealand.
The BLACKCAPS have arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight last night (New Zealand time).— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 18, 2021
The players and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing a 24-hour self-isolation.
More information ⬇️https://t.co/ksZBWLGLrT pic.twitter.com/UBrwwiSQiR
