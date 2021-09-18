Virat Kohli will not remain the ODI captain as well, predicts Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said that he doesn't see Virat Kohli as the captain of the ODI team in the long run. The former India opener added that in general scenarios there is one captain for white-ball formats and another one for red-ball but Virat Kohli has decided to quit only the T20I captaincy.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has predicted that Virat Kohli, in the long run, will not remain the captain in the ODIs as well. Chopra pointed out that in general split captaincy scenarios, there are two captains, one for red-ball and white-ball formats each. However, 32-year-old Kohli has opted to captain Team India in the red-ball format and also in a white-ball format (ODIs).

"The division is between red ball and white ball. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch and Tim Paine - generally you find that the white ball and Test captain can be different. Split captaincy can happily co-exist but to take the red ball and one white ball and leave the other, I think that's unlikely to work," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"The team plays similarly in ODIs and T20Is, there is not too much of a difference. You play the same brand of cricket, what you do in T20Is, you do the same in ODIs but for a little longer.

"The players are almost the same. If you see the Indian team, seven to nine people are the same. You don't see too many changes there. If that is not the case, I feel in the long-term vision, Virat Kohli will not remain the ODI captain as well," he added.

Further, the former opener said that Virat Kohli's successor in the T20I format should be considered for the leadership role even in the ODI World Cup in 2023, which is slated to take place in India.

"Whoever is made the captain now and that is going to be Rohit Sharma, you might want to give the 2023 ODI World Cup captaincy also to him apart from the 2022 T20 World Cup because you want continuity in terms of just the direction," he signed off.