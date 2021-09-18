VIDEO | MS Dhoni at his brutal best, fires rocket sixes ahead of Mumbai Indians clash in IPL 2021 UAE leg

Yesterday at 9:36 PM
Ahead of his team's first match against Mumbai Indians in the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE, CSK captain MS Dhoni was seen tonking massive sixes off his teammates in an intra-squad match. CSK are currently placed second on the points table and have won 5 out of their first seven matches.
It's almost time and we are hours away from the mouth-watering clash between 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 5-time champions Mumbai Indians in the opener of IPL 2021's second leg in the UAE. It's also almost time to see the return of MS Dhoni once again. The former India captain is looking in the mood and for now his teammates are at the receiving end.
In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of the CSK on Saturday, the 40-year-old can be seen turning back the clock to hit gigantic sixes all around the park. Pacers or spinners - MS Dhoni spared none and weaved magic in an intra-squad match to leave his own men gasping for breath. The now-viral video has been retweeted for more than 3,000 times.
All arealayum Thala...🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Zu85aNrRQj— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) September 18, 2021
The Chennai Super Kings had a disastrous season in 2020 in the UAE, but the Yellow Army bounced back in the 14th edition of the IPL in 2021. Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad showed fine forms. Dhoni could manage only 37 runs from 7 matches in the India leg but if at all the talismanic leader starts hitting the ball like in the video posted by CSK, the going is set to get tougher for the opposition teams.
CSK are currently occupying the second spot in the points table and have five won five out of their seven matches. The Chennai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their good run in the IPL 2021 and clinch their fourth IPL title.
