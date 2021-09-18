T20 World Cup 2021 | There is a big communication gap between BCCI and Virat, feels Sandeep Patil

Today at 1:30 PM
Former BCCI chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil feels there is a big communication gap between the BCCI and Virat Kohli, adding that the two parties should not give varying statements. Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said that the decision was taken keeping the future roadmap in mind.
Kohli has decided to step down as a T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Patil's comments came after Virat Kohli took to social media to announce his decision of stepping down as India's T20I captain at the completion of the ICC event in November.
“It seems that there’s a big communication gap between BCCI and Virat. You can’t have Virat say one thing and the BCCI another. This is purely Virat’s decision, and the BCCI should just accept it,” Patil told Times of India, reported Hindustan Times.
The 32-year-old, however, will continue to play all three formats and will remain the captain of the ODI and Test teams.
The 1983 World Cup winner further added that Rohit Sharma is a fit choice to take the baton from Virat Kohli.
“I feel that he’s a fit choice to replace Virat as the T20 captain,” he added.
Reacting to Kohli's decision, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the decision was made keeping the future roadmap in mind.
"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” Ganguly said.
