T20 World Cup 2021 | There is a big communication gap between BCCI and Virat, feels Sandeep Patil

Kohli has decided to step down as a T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Patil's comments came after Virat Kohli took to social media to announce his decision of stepping down as India's T20I captain at the completion of the ICC event in November.

“It seems that there’s a big communication gap between BCCI and Virat. You can’t have Virat say one thing and the BCCI another. This is purely Virat’s decision, and the BCCI should just accept it,” Patil told Times of India, reported Hindustan Times.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” Ganguly said.