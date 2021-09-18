Strange that cricketers take these big decisions alone, says Kapil Dev as Virat Kohli decides to quit T20I captaincy

India great Kapil Dev has expressed surprise on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The former captain said it was strange how cricketers these days take 'big decision' on their own, adding that selectors should have a say in such matters.

The statement from Kapil Dev comes after Virat kohli took to social media to end days of speculations and announced that T20 World Cup will be the last he would be seen captaining the side in the shortest format.

Days before the announcement from the 32-year-old, BCCI officials inculding Rajeev Shukla and Jay Shah have quashed the rumours, saying that discussion on captaincy change was irrelevant as the team was perfroming well on the field.

Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain has reckoned that cricketers taking such "big decisions" by themselves was strange and that the selectors should also be involved in such sensitive and important matters.

"I never thought of anything like this. But these days, I find it strange that cricketers decide themselves what to do and what not. I think selectors too should have a say on this,”Kapil Dev told ABP news.

“And I feel the cricketers should take to the selectors and the board before they take such a big decision. I think it's very important," he added.

Further, the 62-year-old opined that there was no need for Kohli to announce the decision so early.

“There was no need to announce it so early. He is a brilliant player. Even if a season went bad, it doesn't change that he is a great cricketer and a great captain,” he added.

Virat Kohli will be seen leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the secong leg of the IPL 2021 on September 20.