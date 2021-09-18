'Nice of Rohit Sharma to join us' - Rajasthan Royals hilariously refers team member as Mumbai Indians captain

The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals on Friday referred to one of their team member as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. The viral post from Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Tabraiz Shamsi's 'welcome ceremony' has garnered almost 18 thousand likes and one thousand retweets.

In a picture posted by RR on Friday, one of the teammates surrounding Shamsi, who completed his quarantine period and joined the team bio-bubble, can be seen sporting a Rohit Sharma-like beard. The post has gone viral, fetching almost 18 thousand likes. Users have sung praises for the RR social media team, with one of them writing, "Yaar ek trophy inko bhi do yaar meme banane ka."

Nice of @ImRo45 to join us today for Shamsi's welcome. 😌 pic.twitter.com/SZna1XyNSv — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 17, 2021

The second leg of the IPL 2021 has witnessed many overseas stars pulling out of the tournament due to mutiple reasons. Royals will have to function without the services of English trio of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer. In order to fill the void, the Sanju Samson-led side signed four overseas players in Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Glenn Phillips.

Shamsi, currently ranked number one in the T20I ranking, believes that RR would have to forget their peroformance in the first half in India and focus entirely on the remaining matches to taste success.

“I think whether the team is at the first spot or the fifth, the position at the halfway mark doesn’t really count. It’s what you do in the second half that matters. So, I think we are in a good position right now and we have got half a tournament to play, so it depends on how we play the rest of the games,” Shamsi was quoted saying in a press release.

Shamsi also recollected how disappointed he was during the IPL auction when none of the eight teams picked him. He further added that he is hopeful in contributing his best towards Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"In the past when I was younger, it [not getting IPL deals] did affect me a little bit. But as you grow older, you realise there are bigger things in life," he said.