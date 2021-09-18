MS Dhoni can be a troubleshooter for shy youngsters in T20 World Cup squad, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that MS Dhoni as a mentor will be easily approachable and can be a perfect troubleshooter for 'shy' youngsters in the T20 World Cup squad. He added that the India bowlers can use Dhoni’s field placing strategies and get useful tips while planning against a batsman.

After announcing the T20 World Cup squad, the BCCI named MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the ICC tournament in the UAE and Oman. The former Indian skipper announced his retirement from the international arena on August 15, 2020. MS Dhoni, who is also known as ‘Captain Cool’ has won three major ICC trophies for India - the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Team India will be keen on using 'Captain Cool's' brain and win India's first ICC trophy after 2013.

Talking about the benefits of having Dhoni in the dressing room, Virender Sehwag has reckoned that the 40-year-old as a mentor will always be easily approachable and can be a solution maker for the youngsters in the squad.

"There are always players in any international side, who are shy and do hesitate to go up to their skipper and strike up a cricketing conversation. MS has always been that kind of a person who is easily approachable and also a perfect troubleshooter for youngsters," Sehwag told PTI in an exclusive interview.

MS Dhoni was always known for his brilliant field placing and quick decisions in the field. The former Indian opener asserted that the bowlers can make use of Dhoni’s field placement strategies while planning against a batsman in the T20 World Cup.

"As a keeper, MS was exceptional with his understanding of field placements and this is something that will help the bowling unit in this World Cup. The bowlers can pick his brains and get useful tips on planning against a batsman," Sehwag said.

Speaking on Dhoni’s new role in Team India, Sehwag asserted that he was so excited to hear the news that Dhoni is taking up the mentorship role. He further stated that Dhoni’s decision to accept the offer from BCCI is the best thing that could have happened.

"I am very happy that MS accepted the offer to be the Team Mentor for the T20 World Cup. I know many people want that MS should come back into the mainstream of Indian cricket, and being roped in as the mentor is the best thing that could have happened," Sehwag said.

Speaking on the World Cup Squad announced, Sehwag stated since ICC allows a window to change the team till October 10, the players can make use of the available opportunities to be part of the squad.

"100%. We have around seven matches minimum left for the teams. That means you still have a platform to perform and those who are on the fringes could still impress the Indian selectors who would be watching the tournament closely," Sehwag said.

"Since ICC allows a window to change teams, I will not be surprised if there are some changes in the original squad."