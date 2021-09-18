IPL 2021 | Twitter reacts to Roosh Kalaria joining Mumbai Indians squad for UAE leg

Yesterday at 10:06 PM
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have added fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria as an injury replacement for Mohsin Khan for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. 28 -year-old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the Mumbai Indians squad as a support player, and now has earned his first IPL contract.
Roosh Kalaria, who represents Gujarat in the domestic circuit, was part of the India Under-19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 cricket World Cup. In 31 T20 matches. Kalaria has scored 73 runs and scalped 37 wickets.
🚨 Fast-bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria will be replacing injured Mohsin Khan for the remainder of #IPL2021— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 18, 2021
