IPL 2021 | Everyone wants Virat Kohli to win at least one IPL trophy for RCB, says Virender Sehwag

Yesterday at 6:36 PM
Ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021, Virender Sehwag has stated that everyone wants Virat Kohli to win a trophy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Bengaluru-based franchise, after five wins and two losses from seven matches, are currently occupying the third spot on the points table.
Virat Kohli on Thursday, September announced that he has decided to step down as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup. He cited the pressure of leading India in all three formats as a major reason behind his decision. Yet, there is one more challenge that awaits Kohli before heading into the T20 World Cup. Eyes will be on Virat Kohli and his captaincy when the second leg of the IPL 2021 kicks off on September 19 in the UAE.
Kohli took over the RCB captaincy from Daniel Vettori in 2013 but the team's wait for the coveted trophy continues. RCB qualified for the play-offs stage during the 2020 season in UAE but were eliminated comfortably by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With five wins in seven matches, RCB are well on course to another play-offs berth.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has backed RCB to go the distance. Talking about the expectation of RCB and Virat Kohli's fans, Sehwag said that everyone wants the 32-year-old to win the IPL trophy at least once.
“IPL is important for every captain, but I think more so for Virat, as with his huge fan base, everyone wants Virat to win a trophy for the Bangalore franchise. If not multiple times then at least once in his tenure as captain," Sehwag said to PTI.
"This has been a strange year off the field due to the pandemic and who knows it might be a different year for Bangalore from previous seasons and they go on to win the trophy," added the 42-year-old
Royal Challengers Bangalore will start their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.
