IPL 2021 | Everyone wants Virat Kohli to win at least one IPL trophy for RCB, says Virender Sehwag

Virat Kohli on Thursday, September announced that he has decided to step down as India’s T20I captain after the T20 World Cup. He cited the pressure of leading India in all three formats as a major reason behind his decision. Yet, there is one more challenge that awaits Kohli before heading into the T20 World Cup. Eyes will be on Virat Kohli and his captaincy when the second leg of the IPL 2021 kicks off on September 19 in the UAE.