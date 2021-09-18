IPL 2021 | Devdutt Padikkal might get drafted in India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad, says Virender Sehwag

Ahead of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021, Virender Sehwag has stated that he loves watching the batting of Devdutt Padikkal. He further added that if Padikkal does well in the remainder of the IPL 2021, he might get drafted into the T20 World Cup squad as window to change team is open till October 10.

The second leg of IPL 2021 is all set to begin on September 19 with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the opener. Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag has named his four favourites in the IPL 2021 - Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal, Punjab Kings' KL Rahul, and Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson. He stated that he would be "intently watching" the performance of these four players. The former Indian opener stated that his first choice will be Ishan Kishan, but if he is asked to pick amongst the four, it will be RCB's Devdutt Padikkal. He further added that he loves to watch Padikkal's batting in IPL. "My first choice will be Ishan Kishan followed by Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, and Sanju Samson. These four I will be intently watching. I have loved Devdutt's batting and if I have to pick one amongst the four, he is my man," Sehwag told PTI. Speaking on Devdutt Padikkal, Sehwag asserted that if the RCB opener performs well in the remaining matches, he might get drafted into the Indian T20 World Cup squad as the window to change teams is open till October 10. "Who knows, if he does well, he might be drafted in as that Indian top-order for the T20 World Cup," he added. Devdutt Padikkal has so far scored 195 runs which include his brilliant century against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian leg of IPL 2021. In his debut IPL season in 2020, Padikkal amassed 473 runs in 15 matches and was recognised as the 'Emerging Player of the Year'.