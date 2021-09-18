IPL 2021 | CSK will evaluate Faf du Plessis’ injury after his quarantine period, asserts Kasi Viswanathan

Today at 1:37 PM
Ahead of the opener in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated that the franchise will assess Faf du Plessis’ groin injury and will later take a call accordingly. CSK will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday, September 19 in Dubai.
The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is all set to begin on September 19 where Chennai Super Kings will battle against Mumbai Indians in the opener. After a disappointing season in 2020 at the same venue, Chennai Super Kings are hopeful to continue their good run in IPL 2021. The MS Dhoni-led side are currently occupying the second spot on the points table with five wins and two losses from seven matches.
Ahead of the opening match, the availability of Faf du Plessis remains uncertain as the South Africa batsman is yet to recover from the groin injury which he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League 2021. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has stated that the franchise is assessing the injury of Du Plessis and will later take a call accordingly. He further stated that there are no worries regarding his availability.
“He is in isolation as arrived only last night. Once he is out, we will assess his injury and then take a call accordingly. But there is no need to worry right now,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Insidesport.
Du Plessis is currently the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 320 runs from seven matches at an average of 64. If Du Plessis remains unavailable for the initial matches, it will open doors for Robin Uthappa, who did not play a single match in the first half of IPL 2021 in India.
