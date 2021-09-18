INDW vs AUSW | Shafali Verma has an important role to play in pink-ball Test, believes Hemlata Kala

Former India all-rounder Hemlata Kala believes that Shafali Verma has an important role to play in the one-off pink-ball Test against Australia Women starting September 30 at Carrara Oval in Brisbane. Kala believes Shafali Verma will be successful because of her power hitting approach.

Verma made an impact in her debut Test against England in June this year as she scored 96 and 63 in the first and second innings respectively. She was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ after the game. The 17-year-old is now part of the Test team for Australia Tour. The Test match will be played after the three-match ODI series and a three-match T20I series will follow after the one-off Test.

"Shafali has an important role (to play) and I think she will be successful as she has been in red-ball (cricket), because her game is like that. She has a power-hitting game, so I feel that she will be successful," Kala said in a virtual press conference.

The four-day Test will start from September 30 at the Carrara Oval in Brisbane, three days after the conlusion of the ODI series at Queensland's Mackay.

The 46-year-old, who featured in 7 Test matches for India, added that the other batters in the Mithali Raj-led team would also have to chip in to make a significant impact on the historic Test match.

"But along with it, I would like to say that for us along with Shafali, it is important that all batters click in this Test match, because everyone has a different technique. I feel Shafali's role is crucial and she will play a very important role in this pink-ball Test," added the 46-year-old.

The former chairperson of selectors further added that India Women should think about doing better than what they did in England.

"I feel that the experience of playing a pink-ball Test will help them in the future. We should perform better than what we did in the England Test and we should think on those lines," she stated.

"I said that the Australia Test is important for us, because we are playing after a long (time) and also a new format. Every format is important for us. The 50-over World Cup is coming, so to check the skills, it is good that we play the Test match, as temperament is seen in all things.

"We did well in England (and) I feel we will do better with pink-ball. We have good medium pacers - Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey, and a leg-spinner, I think leg-spinner will be beneficial with pink-ball, I feel as far performance is concerned, it will be improved," Hemlata Kala added.