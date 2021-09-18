IND vs ENG | Absolutely no regrets on attending book launch event in London, insists Ravi Shastri

The final nail in the coffin was when Yogesh Parmar, who is the assistant physio of the Indian team, tested positive for COVID hours before the start of the fifth and final Test at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The fate of the series is hanging in balance as it has not been decided whether India will play the cancelled Test in 2022 tour of England or will play extra T20Is to cover up the losses incurred by the England and Wales Cricket Board.