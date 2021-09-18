Reports | Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman in contention for Indian Team Head Coach

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI may approach Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman for the post of head coach of the Indian team when Ravi Shastri’s tenure comes to an end after the T20 World Cup. Kumble was the head coach for one year in 2016-17 before he resigned after a fallout with the captain, Virat Kohli.

Kumble was appointed as the head coach of the Indian team in 2016 by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) headed by Sachin Tendulkar, Ganguly, and VVS Laxman. Kumble replaced Shastri who had worked as a team director at that time. He resigned as a result of a reported fallout with Kohli after the Champions Trophy 2017 where India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

Alongside Kumble, the board may also approach VVS Laxman, who has been the mentor of an IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2013.

"Anil Kumble's exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn't the best example set. However it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity, reported TOI.

Virat Kohli has already announced that he will quit as T20I captain after the T20 World Cup 2021.

BCCIs first choice for the head coach has always been a reputed Indian coach. Kumble and Laxman fit the criteria perfectly as they have played 100 plus Tests and have had experience in the coaching department.

"The criteria for BCCI's coach's job will be such that only a select few with very good record as player as well as experience of coaching/mentorship can apply for the top job," the source stated

When asked whether Vikram Rathour was in contention for the post, the official said that Rathour doesn’t have stature as big in Indian cricket to become a Head coach.

"He can apply if he wishes to but he doesn't have the stature to become a head coach of the Indian cricket team," the official said.

"He is at best an assistant coach. However when we select the new coach, he will have a team all by himself. So let's wait and watch," the source concluded.