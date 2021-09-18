Achieved all I wanted in these five years as Team India's coach, reckons Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri has stated that he has achieved everything he wanted in the last five years as Team India’s coach. He further added that India have done well in white-ball cricket during his tenure as the head coach and it will be an icing on the cake if the team wins the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India head coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure is set to end in November after the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Shastri was reappointed as Team India’s head coach in 2017 and became part of the historic victories in Australia and England. However, it is quite disappointing that India never won a major ICC trophy during his tenure as the team's head coach.

However, Ravi Shastri has stated that he achieved everything he wanted as a coach in these five years. He further added that it will be icing on the cake if Team India wins the T20 World Cup.

“I believe so because I’ve achieved all I wanted. Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. We’ve also beaten every country in the world in their own backyard in white-ball cricket. If we win the [T20] World Cup that will be the icing on the cake. There is nothing more,” Shastri told The Guardian.

Speaking on his future as Team India’s coach, Shastri made it clear that he would not seek for an extension.

“I believe one thing never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I’ve over-achieved,”

Further, Shastri stated that being coach of the Indian cricket team was the same like being the football coach of Brazil or England where the pressure is immense.

“You know, being the coach of India is like being the football coach of Brazil or England. There’s always this gun pointing at you. Always. You might have six great months and then you get out for 36 and they will shoot you. Then you have to win immediately. Otherwise they will eat into you, right through. You need a hide like mine, absolutely like leather, so it doesn’t make a difference,” Shastri said