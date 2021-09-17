Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as T20I captain was made considering future roadmap, states Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s T20I captain was made keeping the future roadmap in mind. Kohli, on Thursday, September 16, officially announced to quit as India’s T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, in the UAE.

Virat Kohli, who took over as India’s all-format captain in January 2017, will lead the T20I side for the final time at the T20 World Cup 2021, and shall continue as the ODI and Tests captain thereafter.

The 32-year-old has led India in 45 T20Is till date, of which the team won 27, lost 14, tied two, while two ended in no results, thereby making for a healthy win percentage of 65.11.

Sourav Ganguly said that the decision was made keeping the future plans in mind, as he acknowledged Kohli for his fine success as a T20I captain.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb,” Ganguly remarked. “He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap.

“We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too, emphasised on the workload management, and revealed that he’d been in talks with Kohli for the last six months regarding the idea.

"We have a clear roadmap for Team India,” Shah said. “Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have a smooth transition, Mr. Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup.

“I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket.”