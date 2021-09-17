 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Pakistan vs New Zealand white-ball series gets abandoned with security concerns

    The Pakistan-New Zealand series was called off minutes before the start of first ODI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:50 PM

    New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Pakistan was called off minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday, after New Zealand Cricket received intelligence from their government about a security threat. The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.

    New Zealand's white-ball series against hosts Pakistan was called off minutes before its start in Rawalpindi on Friday. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in its statetement cited security concerns as the reason for the massive decision and added that arrangements for departure of the players are being done.  

    Honestly speaking it is 

    Truly unexpected 

    undecided
    surprised

    Only fans are gonna suffer 

    Disgusting to say the least 

    Truly horrific 

    lol, that makes sense ?!

    Or in other words, Hypocrisy

    Fans are the real losers in the end 

