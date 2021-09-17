Twitter reacts as Pakistan vs New Zealand white-ball series gets abandoned with security concerns

Today at 4:50 PM
New Zealand’s white-ball tour of Pakistan was called off minutes before the start of the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Friday, after New Zealand Cricket received intelligence from their government about a security threat. The two teams were scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is.
This is humiliating to say the least#PAKvNZ https://t.co/Jwj2jKdxrQ— Osama Butt (@osama621) September 17, 2021
Shame On #BlackCaps #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/EqYgtoyqsA— ☆aTTia ツ (@AttiaZahid) September 17, 2021
Shame on @BLACKCAPS #PAKvNZ meny To Unfollo pic.twitter.com/GmeIBAWhLR— Ali Humayun Sial (@Alisialpti512) September 17, 2021
This is not sham for Pakistan cricket,its sham for @BLACKCAPS #PAKvNZ— Shehroz Khan (@Shehroz24998111) September 17, 2021
Heartbreaking 💔This is not Fair Seriously you guys are having World Best Security and no Security Issues here in Pakistan this will a bit Harsh from your Side😞 @BLACKCAPS #PAKvNZ— Muhammad Raheem (@Rahmsair17) September 17, 2021
What a shame 👎🏻— ADNAN (@xtylishadnan786) September 17, 2021
its the duty of @BLACKCAPS and #NewZealand government to disclose the details of the threat they received because Pakistani authorities has no such information. #NZ had more security then they could even dream off...#PAKvNZ
Next time, if a country is not getting international matches for security reasons, COVID19 or IPL, Pakistani team shouldn't be the first to act nice. Go to the country, stay for a few days and then make excuses to not play the series.#PAKvNZ— Najam Sahibzada (@SMNajam) September 17, 2021
After attack on Bangladesh team in New Zealand and attack on a mosque in Christchurch, Pakistan was the first team to tour New Zealand. we showed the world that New Zealand is safe to play but this behaviour of @BLACKCAPS is totally unacceptable.#PAKvNZ— Shakil Ahmad Khan🇵🇰 (@shakilehmadkhan) September 17, 2021
#PAKvNZ such a disappointment to see PM @jacindaardern cancelling the tour over security threats. A sport that is widely enjoyed by millions across the globe is again being given in to a state is ready to welcome the players be insight of security.— Maliha Barry (@BarryMaliha) September 17, 2021
