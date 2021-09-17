Rohit Sharma deserves to be India’s next T20I captain, reckons Dilip Vengsarkar

Yesterday at 9:39 PM
Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma deserves to be the successor of Virat Kohli in the T20I format. He further stated that Kohli is under tremendous pressure to perform due to his responsibilities as captain and this timely decision will help him to improve.
Virat Kohli's decision to step down from India's T20I captaincy have opened doors for debates over his probable successor in the format. Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement on Thursday, September 16 and cited his workload of leading the team in all three formats as a major reason behind the decision. The 32-year-old and stated that he will continue to lead India in the longer formats of the game.
Meanwhile, fans and former cricketers have started to make their opinions known on their choice of Kohli’s successor in the T20I format. Dilip Vengsarkar, who featured for India in 116 Test matches and 129 ODIs has stated that Rohit Sharma deserves to be India’s next T20I captain. He further added that Rohit has been exceptional whenever he is given an opportunity to lead the team.
“Rohit deserves to be India's next T20I captain because he's done exceptionally well whenever he's been given an opportunity. In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Besides that, he's been an exceptional captain for the Mumbai Indians,” Vengsarkar told Times of India.
Speaking on Virat Kohli’s decision, Vengsarkar stated that, it is a timely decision by the Indian skipper and it will help him to come out of pressure. He further stated that he is hopeful that Virat Kohli will win the T20 World Cup 2021 and sign off on a high note.
“I was expecting it. He's been leading India and has been the No 1 batsman in all formats for almost eight years. He's been under tremendous pressure to perform, because we expect a lot from him every time he goes into bat. The timing of his decision has been perfect. The only thing I hope now is he wins the World Cup and signs off as an India T20 captain on a high. It could be his last hurrah as T20I captain,” Vengsarkar said.
“Besides that, he's not done exceptionally well in the T20 format as captain. Even in the IPL, he hasn't led the Royal Challengers Bangalore to a single tournament win. That must've played on his mind too,” he added.
