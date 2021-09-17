Rohit Sharma deserves to be India’s next T20I captain, reckons Dilip Vengsarkar

“I was expecting it. He's been leading India and has been the No 1 batsman in all formats for almost eight years. He's been under tremendous pressure to perform, because we expect a lot from him every time he goes into bat. The timing of his decision has been perfect. The only thing I hope now is he wins the World Cup and signs off as an India T20 captain on a high. It could be his last hurrah as T20I captain,” Vengsarkar said.