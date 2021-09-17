It’s a joy to be led by an inspirational leader like Virat Kohli, says Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, who was an integral part in India’s historic triumphs in Australia and England recently, revelled in the joy of playing under an 'inspirational' Virat Kohli. The 27-year-old admitted that he wished to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad, but added that greater goals lie ahead.

Mohammed Siraj has endured a fine start to his Test career, starring in India’s historic wins in Australia and England across a period of nine months.

After picking a maiden Test five-fer in just his third game at the Gabba at the start of the year, Siraj stole the show at Lord’s during the recent England tour, finishing with eight wickets in the game. His crucial strikes on the final day were the major highlights, which included back-to-back dismissals of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

The speedster reflected upon a highly successful tour.

“We were confident, though not complacent. This team was on a high after the memorable series win in Australia,” Siraj told Sportstar.

“The England tour was a great experience by any stretch of imagination. I am glad that I could repose the faith of my captain Virat bhai (Kohli), head coach Ravi Shastri, the support staff and the entire team.”

Siraj, who picked up 14 wickets at 30.71 during the England series, acknowledged seniors Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their support, and expressed joy to be led by an “inspirational” Virat Kohli. He also revealed the piece of advice he received from the captain.

“Definitely, bowling in tandem with big names like Shami bhai, Ishant bhai and Jasprit bhai is a huge learning curve for me,” he said. “They were so supportive and always came up with invaluable tips to keep improving my bowling.

“It is a team with complete balance in all departments. And, personally, for me it is a joy to be part of such a unit led by such an inspirational leader like Virat bhai.

“We know that you are really good with your inswingers. But to keep the batsmen guessing, you should be equally good with the outswingers.' That’s what I have been working really hard and immensely pleased with the Lord’s spell.”

The Hyderabad quick admitted that he wished to be a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, but stated that bigger goals lie ahead.

“Well, selection is not in our hands. It was certainly a dream to play in the T20 World Cup. But, again, that is not the end of it all. I have many more goals - the biggest being to play a lead role in helping the team to win matches.

“I will take things as they come for I believe in destiny and be content in whatever opportunities I get even as the pursuit for excellence at the highest level continues.”