IPL 2021 | CSK have a great chance to win their fourth IPL title, asserts Kevin Pietersen

“Everybody wrote off the old boys’ army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise. But I’m not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them. It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players. If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them,” Kevin Pietersen wrote in his latest column in Betway Insider.