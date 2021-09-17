IPL 2021 | CSK have a great chance to win their fourth IPL title, asserts Kevin Pietersen

Today at 4:06 PM
Kevin Pietersen is of the opinion that the CSK have a great chance of claiming their fourth IPL title if they continue their good run in the IPL 2021. The former England cricketer further stated that 5-time champions Mumbai Indians should look to retain their momentum and defend the title.
The second leg of the IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE. The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will battle against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side sit in the fourth position with eight points, whereas, CSK having won five matches from seven games are holding the second spot in the points table with 10 points.
The Chennai Super Kings had a poor run in the IPL 2020 in UAE, but the Yellow Army bounced back in the Indian leg of IPL 2021 with their consistent outings. Speaking on CSK’s performance, Pietersen stated that the MS Dhoni-led side have a great chance of winning their fourth IPL title.
“Everybody wrote off the old boys’ army of CSK before the IPL started in April, so seeing them go so well was a bit of a surprise. But I’m not sure how well this four-month absence will have suited them. It could take them a little while to crank back into gear, particularly the older players. If they are ready, it could be a historic few weeks for the franchise. They have a fantastic shot at winning a title that everybody thought was beyond them,” Kevin Pietersen wrote in his latest column in Betway Insider.
The Mumbai Indians usually begin their campaign at a slow pace and end it on a high note in the IPL. However, Pietersen is of the opinion that the Mumbai-based franchise should retain their momentum in the second half of the IPL. The former England captain further stated that the five-time IPL champions cannot afford to lose their initial matches in the remainder of the tournament.
“They tend to lose their first few games and then come good towards the end of the tournament. Well, we’re already towards the end of the tournament now. Mumbai can’t afford to lose three or four games before they start playing because there’s so little time to play catch-up. If they are to retain their crown, they must be on it from ball one. Clearly, with the talent they have in their side, they are capable of doing it,” he concluded.
