IPL 2021 | CSK's top-order doesn't fire anymore, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has said that MS Dhoni should work on CSK’s batting-order, adding the batsmen at the top don't fire anymore. He further stated that, since Dhoni is not playing international cricket, it will be difficult for him to come and unleash his batting skills against the opponents in IPL 2021.
The remainder of the IPL 2021 is all set to begin from September 19 in the UAE where Chennai Super Kings will battle against Mumbai Indians in the opener. After a disappointing tournament in 2020 at the same venue, CSK have bounced back in IPL 2021. The three-time champions have won five out of their seven matches in the India leg of the 14th edition and are currently occupying the second spot on the points table.
Ahead of CSK's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, Gautam Gambhir has asserted that MS Dhoni should work on his team's batting firepower in order to outplay other teams in the league matches. Further, the former Indian opener pointed out that the 40-year-old demotes himself quite often in the CSK batting line-up and might just be trying "to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper" for the Yellow Army.
“MS was a player who would’ve actually batted at number 4 or 5 but we’ve seen in the first leg that he normally bats at number 6 or 7. There are times when he’s actually pushed Sam Curran before him as well. The reason behind this is that he’s probably trying to be a mentor and a wicketkeeper, who can lead the side and keep wickets,” said Gautam Gambhir on STAR SPORTS show GAME PLAN.
Since the former Indian skipper quit international cricket in August 2020, he has not done anything significant with the willow. Speaking on Dhoni’s performance since his retirement from national side, Gambhir stated that it will be difficult for MS Dhoni to come and unleash his batting in the IPL because of being away from the international arena.
“If the situation comes to a point where he probably has to play 8 or 10 balls, he can just go out there and whack them. It’s going to be difficult for him, because once you are not playing international cricket; IPL is a very difficult tournament, it’s not like CPL and other leagues. IPL is where you face top-quality bowlers. For me, I think the biggest challenge for CSK will be that the top-order needs to fire because that’s not the case anymore,” added Gambhir
