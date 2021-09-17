IPL 2021 | 35-40 runs spell can be a match-winning one in Sharjah, says Tabraiz Shamsi

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has stated that good economical spells can also win matches in the T20 format. Shamsi, who is part of the Rajasthan Royals squad further stated that his franchise are in a good position right now and the second half of the tournament matters the most.

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is all set to begin on September 19 and Rajasthan Royals, who are placed fifth in the points table will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on September 21. The Rajasthan-based franchise recently roped in South Africa star Tabraiz Shamsi for their remaining matches of the season. Shamsi has already arrived in the UAE and is undergoing an isolation period before joining the team bio-bubble.

With the tournament shifting its base to the UAE due to the Covid situation in India, the dynamics of the tournament are set to change completely. Boundaries in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to be long, but the ones in Sharjah are shorter. Considering the factors, the left-arm spinner has opined that economical spells not having wickets in them can also win matches.

“With reference to the conditions in UAE and the short boundaries in Sharjah, I think it is a challenge. But it also means that you have an opportunity to get wickets. Sometimes on grounds like that, a spell which goes for 35-40 runs can be a match-winning spell, whereas in other games, a spell of 3 or 4 wickets can change a game. So, I think it’s not just about taking wickets,” Shamsi was quoted as saying in a press release.

Speaking on Rajasthan Royals' performance so far in IPL 2021, Shamsi reckoned that the Sanju Samson-led side are in a good position now and the team is looking forward to playing good cricket in the second half of the tournament, which matters the most.

“I think whether the team is at the first spot or the fifth, the position at the halfway mark doesn’t really count. It’s what you do in the second half that matters. So, I think we are in a good position right now and we have got half a tournament to play, so it depends on how we play the rest of the games,” stated Shamsi

Shamsi also recollected how disappointed he was during the IPL auction when none of the eight teams picked him. He further added that he is hopeful in contributing his best towards Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

"In the past when I was younger, it [not getting IPL deals] did affect me a little bit. But as you grow older, you realise there are bigger things in life," he said.

"You understand that there are certain things you can't control, and I was certainly in that space. I feel like I just have to do my work, and if a team feels I can benefit them with my services, they would pick me like Rajasthan has, and I'm going to try my best to make sure that we win the competition," he added.

While speaking on his journey as a spin bowler, Shamsi stated that he learned a lot from Shane Warne, especially to keep things simple and concentrate on the game.

“Shane was of course a legendary leg spinner, and he was always a go-to man for any spinner. From him, I have learned to keep things simple and to be able to remember that we’re all different and that cricket becomes as complicated as you make it in your head," said Shamsi.