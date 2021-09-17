BCCI announces appointment of new members in All-India Junior Selection Committee

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced the appointment of new members of All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday. Sharath Sridharan, Pathik Patel, Ranadeb Bose, Kishan Mohan and Harvinder Singh Sodhi, were named in the committee, with Sridharan as the Chairman.

The newly formed All-India Junior Selection Committee comprises Sharath Sridharan (South Zone), Pathik Patel (West Zone), Ranadeb Bose (East Zone), Kishan Mohan (North Zone) and Harvinder Singh Sodhi (Central Zone). Sharath Sridharan will head the committee as the Chairman. "Former Tamil Nadu captain Mr Sharath Sridharan will head the committee," BCCI stated in a press release. "The first cricketer to play 100 Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu, Mr Sharath in his 15-year-long domestic career, scored 8700 runs including 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries in 139 first-class matches with a highly impressive average of 51.17. "He also played over 100 List A games scoring more than 3000 runs. He has also been a BCCI match referee." Sodhi was a medium fast bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh, and played 76 first-class games, in which he aggregated 2,072 runs and picked up 174 wickets. He bagged 65 wickets from 55 first-class games. Like Sridharan, he has also been a BCCI match referee. Bengal seamer Ranadeb Bose was the member of India's tour of England in 2007, and played 91 first-class and 82 List A games, returning with 317 and 126 wickets respectively. The previous committee was headed by Ashish Kapoor (South) and had Debasish Mohanty (East, now senior selector), Gyanendra Pandey (Central), Rakesh Parikh (West) and Amit Sharma (North)