T20 WC 2021 | MS Dhoni given mentorship role because of his good record for CSK and India, says Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:54 AM
Sourav Ganguly has revealed that the BCCI appointed MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor because of his good record for CSK and India. The BCCI chief further stated that India have not won an ICC trophy since 2013 and the addition of MS Dhoni will help the team in the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.
Since the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup, cricket experts and fans all around the world are having a serious discussion on BCCI's decision. While few have questioned the move by the BCCI, a majority have welcomed the decision with both hands. Team India players and BCCI officials are also keen on using Dhoni’s experience heading into the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Dhoni, who has won three ICC trophies for India also has an impressive track record in IPL as the CSK captain. Notably, it was under the 40-year-old's captaincy that India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Speaking on Dhoni’s addition to the team management, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman was selected to the mentorship role because of his good records in T20 format for India and CSK in the past. He further added that India have not won an ICC trophy since 2013 and Dhoni’s experience will help the team in the T20 World Cup.
"It's just to help the side in the World Cup. He has a good record in the T20 format for India and the Chennai Super Kings. There has been a lot of thought behind it. We discussed a lot and then decided to have him on board. We haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013," Ganguly told The Telegraph.
Ganguly also compared Dhoni’s appointment to Steeve Waugh’s similar role for the Australian team during the Ashes in England which they eventually drew 2-2 and made a strong statement at that time. He further stated that the presence of such experienced players will benefit the team.
"Remember Australia had Steve Waugh in a similar role when they drew the Ashes 2-2 in England the last time. The presence of such heavyweights in big-ticket events always helps," the BCCI chief added.
MS Dhoni's first assignment as Team India's mentor in the T20 World Cup 2021 will be against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.