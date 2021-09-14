T20 WC 2021 | MS Dhoni given mentorship role because of his good record for CSK and India, says Sourav Ganguly

Since the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup, cricket experts and fans all around the world are having a serious discussion on BCCI's decision. While few have questioned the move by the BCCI, a majority have welcomed the decision with both hands. Team India players and BCCI officials are also keen on using Dhoni’s experience heading into the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Dhoni, who has won three ICC trophies for India also has an impressive track record in IPL as the CSK captain. Notably, it was under the 40-year-old's captaincy that India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.