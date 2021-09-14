Ramiz Raja hikes domestic players salary after taking over as PCB chairman

Today at 4:19 PM
Ramiz Raja, who was appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, increased the monthly salaries of 192 first-class cricketers by PRK 100,000. The former captain added that there was uncertainty among the first-class cricketers in the present system.
Hours after becoming the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) 36th chairman, former captain Ramiz Raja has ordered a PKR 100,000 increase in the monthly retainers of all domestic players.
The increased pay will be given to 192 players with with immediate effect, the PCB said. The increase in the monthly retainers will now allow domestic players in first class and grade-11 competitions to earn between PKR 1,40,000 to 2,50,000 per month.
The board added that the Ramiz Raja ordering a pay rise for players in all categories means those in the lowest D category will see an increase of around 250 percent in their monthly retainers.
"There is uncertainty among first-class cricketers in the new system. Whether it's how long they will be playing, for how long they will be paid, what they need to get improve and how their performances will be evaluated," Ramiz told reporters after taking charge.
"I have spoken with the Pakistan team and have discussed the model. We clearly know that Pakistan cricket has a fearless and aggressive approach in our DNA. We are unpredictable, hence, we are watchable as well because on a given day we can do anything. I have countless wishes for Pakistan cricket but all of them will remain wishes until we don't work on our technique and skills," he added.
The new chairman also said that the board would soon launch an Under-19 T20 league to strengthen the age-group structure and ensure that young cricketers are fully aware with the nuances of the modern game. The 59-year-old also promised a big improvement in the quality of pitches in domestic cricket, asserting that bowlers have to work hard to get wickets and batsmen are given conditions where they can make big scores.
