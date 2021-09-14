No captaincy change as long as team performs well, attests Jay Shah

After reports suggested that India will soon opt for split captaincy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has asserted that there won't be any change in guard as long as the team performs well. Media reports had suggested that Rohit Sharma will takeover the white-ball captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021.

After reports suggested that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as India captain in white-ball cricket, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that the board was not planning to take any such decision.

According to the previous reports, Virat Kohli has had discussions with Rohit Sharma and team management regarding his limited-overs captaincy. Soon after the news spread like a wildfire, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday told IANS that there are no discussions on the split captaincy in the Indian cricket team.

After Dhumal, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah himself brought an end to all the speculations that there are no plans to change the captain and Kohli will continue to lead India as long as the team performs well.

“As long as a team is performing while on the crease, the question of change in captaincy doesn’t arise,” Shah told The Indian Express.

However, Kohli’s captaincy record in the ICC tournaments has not been great in the past, but the BCCI is hopeful that Team India under Kohli’s captaincy will perform well in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 and clinch the trophy.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has also quashed the rumours, suggesting people to stop acting like a soothsayer.

"There is nothing to this rumour. Also, let's focus on the T20 World Cup rather than playing soothsayer and predicting the future. There have been no talks on split captaincy," he told ANI.

Further, in his interview to the The Indian Express, Jay Shah talked about BCCI's idea behind appointing MS Dhoni as the mentor of Team India during the T20 World Cup which will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17.

“He was okay with my decision and agreed to be the mentor for Team India for the T20 World Cup only. I am glad that MS (Dhoni) has accepted the BCCI’s offer and is keen to contribute to the national team once again. MS will work closely with Ravi Shastri as well as other support staff to provide support and direction to Team India,” the BCCI secretary added.