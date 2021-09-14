IPL 2021 | Missed the guys, great to be together as a team, says AB de Villiers ahead of second leg

Talking ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE, AB de Villiers said that he missed his RCB teammates during the Covid-enforced break and that it was really good to get back as a team. The globetrotter talked about the conditions in the UAE, saying that players were going to sweat a lot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting mainstay AB de Villiers has expressed his excitement on his reunion with teammates in the UAE ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021 which is scheduled to kick off from September 19.

The former South Africa captain revealed that he already has got updates about "all the stories" from younger teammates, adding that he will catch up with the "older guys" in the coming days.

Notably, RCB captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj landed in the UAE from the UK on Sunday are undergoing a mandatory 6-day qurantine.

"It was a great session and was nice to see everyone out there. All the guys are looking very eager to get going. I am looking forward to tomorrow's warm-up game," AB de Villiers said in a video posted by RCB.

"Absolutely, I have missed the guys. I have caught up with a couple of individuals and I will get to meet up with the older guys over the next few days.

"I have covered a couple of guys tonight and it's nice to hear all the stories and what they got up to in the last couple of months. There's some interesting stuff that has happened and, it's great to be together as a team again," he further added.

Talking about the humid condition in the UAE, the 37-year-old declared that players were going to sweat a lot.

"It was very good. The wicket was a bit sticky so it was quite tough actually. Bowlers bowled very well and it's humid here, we are gonna sweat a lot which is good for losing a bit of weight but for an old man like me, I need to stay fresh as much as I can," said De Villiers.

The 14th edition of IPL, which was suspended in May owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bubble, resumes on Sunday with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK).