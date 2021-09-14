IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021 | It's a show-stopper, want Pakistan to beat India this time, says Ramiz Raja

Talking about the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24, newly-appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he wants 'tables to be turned this time'. The former Pakistan captain went on to add that players shouldn't worry and just play fearless cricket.

Pakistan Cricket Board's newly-appointed chairman Ramiz Raja has called his team's upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 match versus India "a show stopper". The former Pakistan captain revealed that he has already met the players and put forward his demand regarding the high-voltage clash.

Notably, India and Pakistan have been placed in Super 12 Group 2 and will lock horns against each other on October 24 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

“It is a show stopper and when I met with the Pakistan team players I told them I want the tables to be turned this time and the team must be 100 percent operational for the match and to do well in it," Ramiz Raja told reporters.

The new PCB Chairman also said that he wants the national team to play fearless cricket.

“We must be prepared to face problems and also lose matches but I have told the players they shouldn’t worry about being secure about their places in the team and play fearless cricket.

“I know we will face more failures than success when we go on this path but we have to do it if we are to become relevant in world cricket. Because this is a process and we need to change the mindset of our players as well," he said.

Asked about the possibility of revival of bilateral series between Pakistan and India, Raja said, "Impossible right now because the sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket,” he added.

Raja is Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain, and played 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 runs in the period from 1984 to 1997.